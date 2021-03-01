To bring back the stranded Indians from across the world, the Central government started Vande Bharat Mission in May, 2020. Air India and several other private domestic airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet have been operating flights under Vande Bharat Mission since then. Over 5.5 million have returned to India from different countries under the mission, the civil aviation minister said. India has created travel bubble with over 25 countries like United States, Germany and France.

