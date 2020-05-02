India records highest single day jump in Covid-19 as total cases cross 37,000

With 2,293 new cases in past 24 hours, India's total number of coronavirus cases in climbed to 37,336 on Saturday morning, the Union Health Ministry said. Of the total cases, 26,167 are active, 9,950 people have recovered, and 1,218 people have succumbed to the disease. The tally also includes 111 foreign nationals, the Health Ministry said.
Here are top updates about the Coronavirus cases in India
- Maharashtra continued to remain the most-affected Indian state with a total of 11,506 cases
- According to Mint Covid Tracker, if the current rate of growth in daily infections continues, India's case count could reach 50,000 in the next five days.
- The home ministry has announced new guidelines based on the demarcation of the country into red zones with "significant risk of spread of the infection"; green zones with either zero cases or no confirmed cases in the past 21 days; and those in between as orange.
- Government has given relaxations in some parts, but travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road will remain banned across the country. Schools, colleges, hotels, restaurants; cinemas, malls, shopping centres, gyms and sports complexes will also stay shut. Gatherings -- social, political, cultural and religious -- will also not resume for now.
- The recovery rate - number of patients who have successfully fought the illness - stood at 26.64 per cent this morning. A total of 9,951 patients have recovered so far.
- In a two-week period - between April 15 to April 30 - the number of coronavirus hotpots reduced from 170 to 130, according to government data,