India records highest single-day spike of 507 deaths due to Covid-19

India registered more than 500 deaths, the biggest single-day spike, due to the coronavirus disease ( Covid-19 ) in the last 24 hours taking its death toll to 17,400, according to Union Health Ministry. The three worst-hit states accounted for over 70 per cent of the fatalities.

Of the 507 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 245 are from Maharashtra, 62 from Delhi, 60 from Tamil Nadu, 25 from Uttar Pradesh, 20 from Karnataka, 19 from Gujarat, 15 from West Bengal, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, seven each from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, six each from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, five from Bihar, four from Haryana, two each from Kerala, Odisha, Puducherry and Uttarakhand and one each in Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed India's preparations for vaccinating its vast population against COVID-19 once a vaccine is available

In a significant development on Monday, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech said the country's 'first' indigenous COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN, developed by it in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology, has got nod for human clinical trials from the Drug Controller General of India.

Meanwhile, India's total coronavirus tally has jumped to 5,85,493, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country has seen a surge of 3,94,958 infections from June 1 till date.

