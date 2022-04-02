India records its warmest days this March in 121 years. Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Just as the northwest region recorded its highest average maximum, the central region recorded its second warmest March in terms of day temperatures for the month since 1901
India, on average, recorded its warmest March days in 121 years with the maximum temperature across the country clocking in at 1.86°C above normal, according to an analysis by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Additionally, the IMD shared on Friday that it was hot day in the national capital with the maximum temperature recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.
The record-breaking figure was driven by large deviations in the maximum temperature in northwest and central India. While the northwest region recorded its highest average maximum, central recorded its second warmest March in terms of day temperatures for the month since 1901, according to Hindustan Times report.
The figures illustrate the scale of the temperature aberration, which effectively heralded the beginning of summer for most parts of the country. Northwest and central India recorded heatwaves during the second half of March. Experts said the trend, the outcome of unusual wind patterns, could be linked to the climate crisis. Lack of rainfall is one reason for this heat. There were two heatwave events also in the month of March. There was an anti-cyclonic circulation which led to advection of heat from the western side to north and central India. Overall global warming is also one of the main reasons, Hindustan Times reported.
Meanwhile on Friday, the minimum temperature settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius, also three notches above the season's average, while the relative humidity oscillated between 70% and 17%. The weather department has forecast a clear sky on Saturday with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.
IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to severe hot weather conditions in northwest India. Parts of Delhi sweltered under a severe heatwave on Thursday with the maximum temperature crossing the 41-degree mark at three places. The weather department has predicted severe heatwave conditions at isolated places between April 3 and 6. A "severe" heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.
