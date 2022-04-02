India records its warmest days this March in 121 years. Read here

The figures illustrate the scale of the temperature aberration, which effectively heralded the beginning of summer for most parts of the country. Northwest and central India recorded heatwaves during the second half of March. Experts said the trend, the outcome of unusual wind patterns, could be linked to the climate crisis. Lack of rainfall is one reason for this heat. There were two heatwave events also in the month of March. There was an anti-cyclonic circulation which led to advection of heat from the western side to north and central India. Overall global warming is also one of the main reasons, Hindustan Times reported.

