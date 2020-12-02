India records largest reductions in malaria cases in South-East Asia: WHO

NEW DELHI: India accounted for the largest absolute reduction in malaria cases in South-East Asia, from approximately 20 million cases in 2000 to 5.6 million in 2019, as per the World Health Organization (WHO).

NEW DELHI: India accounted for the largest absolute reduction in malaria cases in South-East Asia, from approximately 20 million cases in 2000 to 5.6 million in 2019, as per the World Health Organization (WHO).

Despite the reduction, India, however, accounted for 88% of malaria cases and 86% of related death in the region, according to World Malaria Report 2020.

Despite the reduction, India, however, accounted for 88% of malaria cases and 86% of related death in the region, according to World Malaria Report 2020. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

In 2019, global malaria cases stood at 229 million, an estimate that has remained unchanged over the last four years. The disease claimed some 409, 000 lives in 2019 compared to 411,000 in 2018.

The report said WHO South-East Asia Region accounted for about 3% of the burden of malaria cases globally. Malaria cases reduced by 73% in the region, from 23 million in 2000 to about 6.3 million in 2019.

According to the union health ministry data, corresponding to the report, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Madhya Pradesh together accounted for nearly 45.47% of total malaria cases in the country in 2019. They were also responsible for 63.64% malaria deaths.

"India achieved a reduction of 83.34% in malaria morbidity and 92% in malaria mortality between the year 2000 (20,31,790 cases, 932 deaths) and 2019 (3,38,494 cases, 77 deaths), thereby achieving Goal 6 of the Millennium Development Goals (50-75% decrease in case incidence between 2000 and 2019)," the union health ministry said in a statement.

Cases and fatalities have declined a significant 21.3% and 20%, respectively, in 2019 from a year ago. Total number of malaria cases reported in 2020, till October, fell 45.02% year-on-year, the government said.