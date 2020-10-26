India records lowest daily increase in covid cases in three months

With 45,149 new coronavirus infections, India's total cases surged to 79,09,960 on Monday. India recorded its lowest death toll in about four months on Monday with 480 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 119,014.

Total active coronavirus cases in India stand at 6,53,717 after a decrease of 14,437 in last 24 hours.

India has cured a total of 71,37,229 coronavirus cases with 59,105 new discharges in last 24 hours.

The world’s second-most populous country also has the second-highest number of infections after the United States, which has around 8.1 million.

"India has crossed landmark milestones in its fight against #COVID19. More than 70 Lakh patients have been cured and discharged so far. This has led to a surge in the national Recovery Rate, which leaped past 90%," said union health ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,34,62,778 samples have been tested up to October 24 with 9,39,309 samples being tested on Sunday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via