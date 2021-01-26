OPEN APP
An Indian health worker wearing personnel protection kit (PPE) collects nasal swab samples in Gauhati, India, Saturday, July 4, 2020. India's number of coronavirus cases passed 600,000 on Thursday with the nation's infection curve rising and its testing capacity being increased. More than 60% of the cases are in the worst-hit Maharashtra state, Tamil Nadu state, and the capital territory of New Delhi. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) (AP)
India records lowest daily new Covid-19 cases after 8 months

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 04:31 PM IST ANI

NEW DELHI : India has crossed a crucial milestone in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as the daily new cases touched a new low on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As many as 9,102 daily new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours after 237 days. The daily new cases were 9,304 on 4th June 2020.

"India records the lowest new cases after eight months; 9,102 found positive in the last 24 hours. Active cases now 1.66% of cumulative positive cases. Number of vaccinated healthcare workers crosses 20 lakhs," Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

With a sustained, pro-active and calibrated strategy of the Centre based on 'whole of government' and 'whole of society' approach, the daily new cases have seen a consistent decline. This has ensured a steady fall in daily fatalities too. The country has recorded less than 120 (117) fatalities in the last 24 hours after more than 8 months (8 months 9 days), according to the Union Health Minister.

India's active caseload has fallen to 1,77,266 today. The share of active cases in the total Positive Cases has further compressed to 1.66% of the cumulative caseload. A net decline of 6,916 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in the last 24 hours.

Active cases per million population is the lowest in the world (128). Germany, Russia, Brazil, Italy, the UK and the USA have much higher cases per million population.

India's cases per million population is also amongst the lowest in the world (7,736).

As on 26th January 2021, till 8 am, 20,23,809 beneficiaries had received the vaccination under the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination exercise. In the last 24 hours, 4,08,305 people were vaccinated across 7,764 sessions. 36,378 sessions have been conducted so far.

The total recovered cases are 1.03 crore (1,03,45,985) today which translates to a recovery rate of 96.90%. The gap between recovered cases and active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 1,01,68,719.

15,901 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours. 83.68% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 9 States and UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries - 5,606. Maharashtra follows with 3,080 new recoveries. Karnataka recorded another 1,036 daily recoveries.

