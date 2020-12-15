India records lowest new covid cases in 5 months, recovery rate rises above 95%

India reported 22,065 new coronavirus infections, taking its total to 9.9 million, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, making it the lowest daily rise since July 4.

With 354 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounted to 1,43,709.

The total active cases are at 3,39,820 while the total discharged cases at 94,22,636 with 34,477 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

The share of active COVID-19 cases in the total number of infections has further shrunk below 3.5%.

Among the states, Maharashtra reported 2,949 new COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the total number of infections in the state to 18,83,365. According to the state health department, with 4,610 discharges, the total number of recovered cases stands at 17,61,615. The death toll stands at 48,269 after 60 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. There are 72,383 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Kerala reported 2,707 new cases and 4,481 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of active and recovered cases in the state are 57,640 and 6,11,600 respectively. The death toll stands at 2,647 after 24 deaths reported on Monday, said the state Health Department.

Delhi reported 1,376 new COVID-19 cases, 2,854 recoveries and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Health Department on Monday. The total number of cases in the national capital now stands at 6,08,830, including 5,83,509 recoveries, 15,247 active cases and 10,074 deaths.





