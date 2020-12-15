India records lowest new covid cases in 5 months, recovery rate rises above 95%

Among the states, Maharashtra reported 2,949 new COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the total number of infections in the state to 18,83,365. According to the state health department, with 4,610 discharges, the total number of recovered cases stands at 17,61,615. The death toll stands at 48,269 after 60 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. There are 72,383 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.