India records lowest number of daily covid cases in nearly two months

Total coronavirus cases in India increased by 55,342 in the last 24 hours to 7.18 million on Tuesday morning, the lowest daily rise since mid-August, data from the health ministry showed. India cured 77,760 covid patients in last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in India to 62,27,295 cases.

Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 706 to 109,856, the ministry said.

India's coronavirus case load topped 7 million on Sunday and the country has added a million cases in just 13 days. It has the second-highest number of infections, behind the United States which is approaching the 8 million mark.

Total number of samples tested up to 12th October is 8,89,45,107 including 10,73,014 samples tested yesterday, showed ICMR data.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,35,315 on Monday with the addition of 7,089 fresh cases, state health department said. The state had reported 10,792 fresh cases on Sunday.

The Kerala government on Monday allowed select tourism centers in the state to open in two phases in strict compliance with the COVID-19 precautions.

