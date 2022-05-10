Recording a mild decline in Covid-19 cases, India on Tuesday reported 2,288 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to Union Health Ministry data. The country reported 3,044 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, the updated data further revealed. While the total active cases dipped to 19,637 on Tuesday, as per the Health Ministry data. Additionally, the daily positivity rate stood at 0.47%.

