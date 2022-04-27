India records nearly 3,000 covid cases in last 24 hours

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Delhi: India has detected nearly 3,000 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 400 cases from the previous day, taking the tally of active cases to 16,279, the union health ministry said on Wednesday.
“About 2,927 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours as compared with 2,483 cases that were reported on Tuesday," the ministry said.
As many as 2,252 people have recovered from covid in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered cases to 4,25,25,563.
The country has conducted more than 83.59 crore tests to detect the virus so far, of which 5,05,065 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
More than 188.19 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive which started on 16th January last year, the ministry said.
“Over 2.75 Cr (2,75,34,619) adolescents in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, COVID-19 5,17,547 precaution doses have been administered to the people in the age group of 18-59 years," said the ministry.
In the last two years, the country has recorded more that 4.3 crore covid cases and over 5.2 lakh people have succumbed to the virus.
