NEW DELHI: India reported nearly 90,000 fresh coronavirus infections in last 24 hours, describing a deteriorating situation of second wave of covid-19 in the country. With over 89,129 new cases, eight states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have shown a steep rise in the daily covid-19 new cases. Of the new cases, 81.42% have been reported from these eight states, the Union health ministry data shows.

India’s total active caseload has reached 6,58,909 which now comprises 5.32% of the country's total positive cases. Few months ago, the active case load was showing a decline that even reached around 1%. A net incline of 44,213 cases were recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. Ten districts account for 50% of the total active caseload of the country, according to the government.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 47,913. It is followed by Karnataka with 4,991 while Chhattisgarh reported 4,174 new cases. During 3 Feb-03 April 2021, Maharashtra showed a nine-fold jump, the maximum increase in the number of active cases during this period. In percentage terms, Punjab has reported the maximum increase in active cases, when the government data is analysed.

“Five states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 77.3% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 60% (59.36%) of the total active caseload of the country. Also, 714 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest this year. Six states account for 85.85% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (481). Punjab follows with 57 daily deaths, the Union health ministry data showed.

In order to control the pandemic, India has already vaccinating its population against the highly infectious disease. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 with vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs) and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2nd Feb 2021.The second phase of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions following which the third phase was rolled out from April 1st 2021 covering all persons above 45 years of age irrespective of comorbidities.

The cumulative number of covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 7.3 crore on Saturday. Cumulatively, 7,30,54,295 vaccine doses have been administered through 11,53,614 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 89,32,642 HCWs (first dose), 52,96,666 HCWs (second dose), 95,71,610 FLWs (first dose) and 39,92,094 FLWs (second dose) and4,45,77,337 (first dose) and 6,83,946 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 45 years.

The cumulative vaccination figure includes over 6 crore (6,30,81,589) first doses, while the second dose numbers are also nearing the 1 crore mark (99,72,706).

As on Day-77 of the vaccination drive (2 April 2021), 30,93,795 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 28,87,779 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 35,624 sessions for first dose and 2,06,016 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine.

