India records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, vaccinates over 6L health workers

As many as 10,064 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,05,81,837 on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

With 17,411 more recoveries, the total number of discharges reached 1,02,28,753. The death toll mounted to 1,52,556 after 137 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

At present, the country's active coronavirus cases stand at 2,00,528.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,78,02,827 samples tested for COVID-19 up to January 18, of which 7,09,791 samples were tested on Monday.

Regarding the nationwide vaccination drive, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW) said that the cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has touched 6,31,417 till 6 pm today.

The COVID-19 cases per million in the country is 7,668 while the active cases are less than two per cent of the total number of cases. The death per million is 110 while the test per million has reached 136,089. Meanwhile, the overall case fatality rate is 1.44 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to the worst affected state by the pandemic as it reported 2,294 new COVID-19 cases, 4,516 discharges, and 50 deaths. The total cases in the state stand at 19,94,977.

Delhi reported 231 new COVID-19 cases, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,32,821. West Bengal reported 412 new cases, and 11 deaths today, as per State Health Department. Total cases in the state stand at 5,66,073.

Karnataka reported 645 new coronavirus cases, and 6 deaths today, taking the state tally to 9,33,077. With 179 new cases in Andhra Pradesh, the total cases reached 8,86,245.

Meanwhile, Lakshadweep reported its first case of COVID on January 18. The person had come to Lakshadweep from Kochi on January 4.

The Union Health Ministry today informed that the total number of persons found positive with UK strain of COVID-19 is 141.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that the government of India has received several requests for the supply of Indian manufactured vaccines from neighbouring and key partner countries, supplies under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles will begin from 20 January.

Assuring everyone about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the only way to resolve the issue of "vaccine hesitancy" which is present in all countries in the world is to address all doubts and confusions of the beneficiaries.

"The vaccine hesitancy exists in all countries. It has got nothing to do with COVID-19. Probably the degree would be slightly more in Covid-19 across countries because the disease is new. We have seen vaccine hesitancy in the polio vaccine, in measles, mumps, and rubella. The only way of addressing this situation with the beneficiary group is by trying to address all their doubts and confusions," said Bhushan on vaccine hesitancy at the Health Ministry press briefing.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

