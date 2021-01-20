India records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, vaccinates over 6L health workers

"The vaccine hesitancy exists in all countries. It has got nothing to do with COVID-19. Probably the degree would be slightly more in Covid-19 across countries because the disease is new. We have seen vaccine hesitancy in the polio vaccine, in measles, mumps, and rubella. The only way of addressing this situation with the beneficiary group is by trying to address all their doubts and confusions," said Bhushan on vaccine hesitancy at the Health Ministry press briefing.