Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >India records over 1100 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time
A vendor wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 Coronavirus looks for customers to sell his bags in New Delhi

India records over 1100 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time

1 min read . 10:21 AM IST Staff Writer

The total case tally stands at 42,80,423 including 8,83,697 active cases, 33,23,951 cured/discharged/migrated and 72,775 deaths

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 42,80,422, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry. India recorded a single-day spike of 75,809 new coronavirus cases and 1,133 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 42,80,422, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry. India recorded a single-day spike of 75,809 new coronavirus cases and 1,133 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 42,80,423 including 8,83,697 active cases, 33,23,951 cured/discharged/migrated and 72,775 deaths, latest update from Ministry of Health showed.

The total case tally stands at 42,80,423 including 8,83,697 active cases, 33,23,951 cured/discharged/migrated and 72,775 deaths, latest update from Ministry of Health showed.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 5,06,50,128 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to September 7 with 10,98,621 samples being tested on Monday.

India surprassed Brazil on Monday to become the country with the most number of coronavirus cases outside of the United States and has a cumulative caseload of 4.28 million.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated