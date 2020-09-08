India records over 1100 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time

India records over 1100 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time1 min read . 10:21 AM IST
The total case tally stands at 42,80,423 including 8,83,697 active cases, 33,23,951 cured/discharged/migrated and 72,775 deaths
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 42,80,422, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry. India recorded a single-day spike of 75,809 new coronavirus cases and 1,133 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.
The total case tally stands at 42,80,423 including 8,83,697 active cases, 33,23,951 cured/discharged/migrated and 72,775 deaths, latest update from Ministry of Health showed.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 5,06,50,128 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to September 7 with 10,98,621 samples being tested on Monday.
India surprassed Brazil on Monday to become the country with the most number of coronavirus cases outside of the United States and has a cumulative caseload of 4.28 million.
