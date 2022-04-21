India records over 2,300 covid cases in last 24 hours

India records over 2,300 covid cases in last 24 hours1 min read . 12:59 PM IST
- The Delhi administration on Wednesday revived the mask mandate in the national capital, and said those found without masks in public areas will be fined ₹500
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Around 2,380 new covid-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in India, an increase of 313 cases from the previous day. Active covid cases stood around 13,433 across the country, the union health ministry said on Thursday.
Around 2,380 new covid-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in India, an increase of 313 cases from the previous day. Active covid cases stood around 13,433 across the country, the union health ministry said on Thursday.
Delhi and Kerala have more than 2,000 active cases, while Assam has over 1,300 cases. Haryana and Karnataka have registered about 1000 covid active cases each.
Delhi and Kerala have more than 2,000 active cases, while Assam has over 1,300 cases. Haryana and Karnataka have registered about 1000 covid active cases each.
Subsequently, the Delhi administration on Wednesday revived the mask mandate in the national capital, and said those found without masks in public areas will be fined ₹500.
Subsequently, the Delhi administration on Wednesday revived the mask mandate in the national capital, and said those found without masks in public areas will be fined ₹500.
Experts said that cases in Delhi shot up after the state government withdrew all covid restrictions and people stopped following covid appropriate behavior.
Experts said that cases in Delhi shot up after the state government withdrew all covid restrictions and people stopped following covid appropriate behavior.
Dr Manish Vaish, director, neurosurgery, Max Super-Specialty Hospital said: “The cases of Covid 19 are again on the rise and therefore it is very important that people follow covid appropriate behavior seriously. Masks are first-hand protection and therefore it is important that you wear mask whenever you step out of your home. Studies have proven that masks provide considerable protection against infection."
Dr Manish Vaish, director, neurosurgery, Max Super-Specialty Hospital said: “The cases of Covid 19 are again on the rise and therefore it is very important that people follow covid appropriate behavior seriously. Masks are first-hand protection and therefore it is important that you wear mask whenever you step out of your home. Studies have proven that masks provide considerable protection against infection."
Meanwhile, India has administered more than 187.07 crore vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries so far.
Meanwhile, India has administered more than 187.07 crore vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries so far.
As many as 2.53 crore children in the age group of 12-14 have been administered with the first dose of vaccine. Similarly, 2.3 lakh individual in the age group of 18-59 years received their booster shot or precaution dose.
As many as 2.53 crore children in the age group of 12-14 have been administered with the first dose of vaccine. Similarly, 2.3 lakh individual in the age group of 18-59 years received their booster shot or precaution dose.
Healthcare and frontline workers and elderly people above the age of 40 years are also eligible for booster dose. At least, 2.5 crore eligible people in these categories have received their precautionary doses.
Healthcare and frontline workers and elderly people above the age of 40 years are also eligible for booster dose. At least, 2.5 crore eligible people in these categories have received their precautionary doses.
The central government has provided more than 192.27 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs while 20.16 crore vaccine doses are in balance and unutilized vaccine still available with the State government.
The central government has provided more than 192.27 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs while 20.16 crore vaccine doses are in balance and unutilized vaccine still available with the State government.