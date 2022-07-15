India records over 20k new covid cases1 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 12:15 AM IST
The increase in covid cases has pushed the daily positivity rate to 5.10% & the weekly positivity rate to 4.37%
NEW DELHI : Covid cases jumped with India registering 20,139 new cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, just as health authorities prepared to roll out free booster doses to all adults.