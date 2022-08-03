India records over 3,000 crore digital transactions between April-July 2022

According to the latest data by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the country has clocked as many as 3,270 crores of digital transactions between April-July 24 this year. The digital payment transaction in FY2019-20 was 4,572 crore, in FY2020-21, it was 5,554 crore and in FY2021-22, it was 8,840 crore, respectively.