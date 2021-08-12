India on Thursday saw a rise in daily Covid-19 cases, as well as, coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours span, as per the latest data by the union health ministry.

According to the daily health bulletin, 41,195 covid-19 cases and 490 deaths were reported in a day.

On the other hand, India reported 38,353 new Covid cases and 373 deaths yesterday.

Besides, the active case count also climbed up to 3,87,987--the lowest since March 2020, the union health ministry added. The Covid-19 active cases constitute 1.21% of the total cases.

Besides, India has achieved its highest recovery rate today at 97.45%, the health ministry said. A total of 39,069 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate also remained below 5% and is currently at 2.23%. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 1.94%, less than 3% for 17 consecutive days.

The testing capacity in the country has been substantially ramped up with 48.73 crore tests conducted so far.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 48,73,70,196 samples were tested up to August 11, of which, 21,24,953 samples were tested yesterday.

The cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 52.36 crore.

