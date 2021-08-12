Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India records over 40,000 Covid-19 cases, nearly 500 deaths in a day

India records over 40,000 Covid-19 cases, nearly 500 deaths in a day

Premium
India Covid-19 updates: The cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 52.36 crore
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Livemint

  • India's active Covid-19 case count also climbed up to 3,87,987--the lowest since March 2020
  • India's daily positivity rate is at 1.94%, less than 3% for 17 consecutive days

India on Thursday saw a rise in daily Covid-19 cases, as well as, coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours span, as per the latest data by the union health ministry.

India on Thursday saw a rise in daily Covid-19 cases, as well as, coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours span, as per the latest data by the union health ministry.

According to the daily health bulletin, 41,195 covid-19 cases and 490 deaths were reported in a day.

According to the daily health bulletin, 41,195 covid-19 cases and 490 deaths were reported in a day.

On the other hand, India reported 38,353 new Covid cases and 373 deaths yesterday.

On the other hand, India reported 38,353 new Covid cases and 373 deaths yesterday.

Besides, the active case count also climbed up to 3,87,987--the lowest since March 2020, the union health ministry added. The Covid-19 active cases constitute 1.21% of the total cases.

Besides, the active case count also climbed up to 3,87,987--the lowest since March 2020, the union health ministry added. The Covid-19 active cases constitute 1.21% of the total cases.

Besides, India has achieved its highest recovery rate today at 97.45%, the health ministry said. A total of 39,069 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Besides, India has achieved its highest recovery rate today at 97.45%, the health ministry said. A total of 39,069 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate also remained below 5% and is currently at 2.23%. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 1.94%, less than 3% for 17 consecutive days.

The weekly positivity rate also remained below 5% and is currently at 2.23%. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 1.94%, less than 3% for 17 consecutive days.

The testing capacity in the country has been substantially ramped up with 48.73 crore tests conducted so far.

The testing capacity in the country has been substantially ramped up with 48.73 crore tests conducted so far.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 48,73,70,196 samples were tested up to August 11, of which, 21,24,953 samples were tested yesterday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 48,73,70,196 samples were tested up to August 11, of which, 21,24,953 samples were tested yesterday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 52.36 crore.

The cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 52.36 crore.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!