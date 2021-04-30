India reported more than 66 lakh coronavirus cases in April, which is equivalent to the total number of new cases witnessed in over six months (April-September 2020) last year. Previously, it had taken more than six months since September 22, 2020 for the caseload to increase by over 66 lakh.

With a record number of over 3.86 lakh new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 caseload has risen to 1,87,67,962 -- from 1,21,49,335 at the end of March 2021.

India started reporting over one lakh cases from April 5 onwards, this year. The single-day rise in the number of cases went past two lakh from April 15, and from April 22, it started reporting more than three lakh coronavirus cases each day.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan have emerged as the states of concern in the last four weeks, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said on Friday.

Sharing data, Agarwal said from April 1-14, Maharashtra contributed 43.2 per cent cases, followed by Chhattisgarh (7.4 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (6.2 per cent). The rest of the country accounted for 43.1 per cent of the cases during the 14-day period.

From April 15-28, Maharashtra contributed 21.6 per cent of the cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh (10.4 per cent) and Delhi (7.8 per cent). The rest of the country accounted for 60.2 per cent of the cases during the period.

Agarwal said while 1,290 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the country in September last year each day, the figure dropped to 77 in March. The death toll in April stood at 3,498.

From April 1-14, Maharashtra contributed 42.7 per cent of the total deaths, followed by Chhattisgarh (11 per cent) and Punjab (8.3 per cent) while the rest of the country accounted for 38.1 per cent of the deaths.

From April 15-28, Maharashtra contributed 26.3 per cent of the deaths, followed by Delhi (12.3 per cent) and Chhattisgarh (8.9 per cent), while the rest of the country accounted for 52.5 per cent of the deaths, Agarwal said.

"Many states that had witnessed a peak in September are recording high numbers and this has put the health infrastructure under strain and it is very important to work on this," he said.

Agarwal cited the example of Maharashtra, which saw 24,886 cases in September, but the figure rose to 68,631 cases in April, which is 2.8 times higher.

"Same is the case with Uttar Pradesh, which saw 5.4 times more cases in April than September. Chhattisgarh saw a 4.5-time rise, Delhi a 3.3-time increase, Rajasthan a five-time spike and Andhra Pradesh saw a 1.4-time rise in the number of cases," he said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has reached 31,70,228 in the country, accounting for 16.90 per cent of its total caseload.

Eleven states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Bihar -- cumulatively account for 78.18 per cent of the active cases in the country, according to the health ministry.

