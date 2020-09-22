India records over 90,000 single-day recoveries successively during last 3 days

India records over 90,000 single-day recoveries successively during last 3 days1 min read . 09:25 AM IST
India's COVID-19 count reached 54,87,581 on Monday. The count includes 10,03,299 active cases, and 43,96,399 cured/discharged/migrated patients
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India's COVID-19 count reached 54,87,581 on Monday. The count includes 10,03,299 active cases, and 43,96,399 cured/discharged/migrated patients
India has recorded very high single-day COVID-19 recoveries successively during the last three days with over 90,000 recovered each day for the last three days, said Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.
India has recorded very high single-day COVID-19 recoveries successively during the last three days with over 90,000 recovered each day for the last three days, said Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.
"#IndiaFightsCorona India has recorded very high single day Recoveries successively during the last 3 days. More than 90,000 #COVID19 patients have been cured and discharged from home/facility isolation and hospitals every single day," Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.
"#IndiaFightsCorona India has recorded very high single day Recoveries successively during the last 3 days. More than 90,000 #COVID19 patients have been cured and discharged from home/facility isolation and hospitals every single day," Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.
In another tweet, the Ministry said that the COVID-19 recovery rate crossed 80 per cent.
"This high rate of daily RECOVERIES has positioned India as the top country globally with maximum number of recovered cases. This has also pushed the Recovery Rate to a high of more than 80%," it said.
India's COVID-19 count reached 54,87,581 on Monday. The count includes 10,03,299 active cases, and 43,96,399 cured/discharged/migrated patients.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated