India added 35,662 cases and 281 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry's data on Saturday. Of the 35,662 cases, Kerala accounted for 23,260 new Covid cases. The state has continued to witness a surge in cases, reporting between 20,000-30,000 cases each day. Only on Wednesday, the state had reported 17,000 cases. The active cases in the state stood at 1,88,926.

Apart from Kerala, Maharashtra is gradually reporting a marginal rise in its daily cases. The state registered 3,586 cases in a day and 67 deaths due to coronavirus. There are 48,451 active cases in the state now.

On the other hand, states and union territories, like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Andaman, Haryana, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand have performed exceptionally well in containing Covid-19 pandemic. All these states and UTs have less than 500 active cases at present. And, most of them have not reported any cases of Covid-related deaths for the past several weeks, according to the health ministry's daily bulletin.

Meanwhile, India's active caseload has surged to 3,40,639 after witnessing an increase of 1,583 cases in a day, the ministry data added.

So far, 3,26,63,222 have recovered from Covid while the death toll has escalated to 4,44,529.

India conducted 14,48,833 number of Covid tests in a day. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has conducted 55,07,80,273 number of Covid tests to date.

India has administered 79.42 crore vaccine so far. Yesterday, India set a new world record by administering 2.50 crore of Covid vaccine doses in a day. According to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, India administered 466 doses per second on September 17.

