India records single-day rise of 35,662 Covid cases; deaths rise to 4.44 lakh

On the other hand, states and union territories, like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Andaman, Haryana, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand have performed exceptionally well in containing Covid-19 pandemic. All these states and UTs have less than 500 active cases at present. And, most of them have not reported any cases of Covid-related deaths for the past several weeks, according to the health ministry's daily bulletin.