India records slowest weekly rise in active coronavirus cases

As many as 21 states have more than 10,000 active cases now, but all except Chhattisgarh and Jammu and Kashmir have crossed the 70% mark in recovery rate, or the share of patients who have been discharged. About 61% of the patients in Chhattisgarh and 69% in Jammu and Kashmir have recovered. This shows most of these two states’ case-load has come in recent weeks.