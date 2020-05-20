India witnessed the biggest surge in COVID-19 count as the states had recorded 5,611 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. Maharashtra continued to add over 2,000 fresh cases on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat also saw a huge spike in daily coronavirus cases. The number of deaths due to coronavirus infection rose to 3,303. As many as 140 COVID-19 patients succumbed to death in last 24 hours. Maharashtra reported the highest single-day death toll of 76, a lion's share of coronavirus fatalities on Tuesday.

India's mortality rate is about 0.2 per lakh population compared to 4.1 per lakh population for the world, the health ministry said. "In terms of case mortality per lakh population, India has so far about 0.2 deaths per lakh population vis-a-vis approx. 4.1 deaths per lakh population for the world as a whole," the ministry said in a statement.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the grim milestone of 37,000-mark today. The state confirmed 2,078 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day. Mumbai alone accounted for over 23,000 coronavirus cases. The states COVID-19 count was nearly equal to the next three states put together. The fatalities due to coronavirus infection also breached 1,300 in Maharashtra.

After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu reported the highest number coronavirus patients. The virus infected 12,448 people in the state. Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as the hotspot in the state. Other than Chennai, at least six districts witnessed a spillover of cases from the wholesale hub. Over 2,000 COVID-19 cases were reported related to Asia's one of the largest market.

Adding some cheer amid the gloom, the number of recoveries across India have been going up steadily. Nearly 40% of the total coronavirus patients have been cured so far. Kerala saw one of the best recovery rate in India. Out of 642 patients, 497 people were discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection continued to surged in Gujarat. The state recorded 399 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, bringing the coronavirus tally to 12,140. The death toll in the state reached 719 as 25 deaths had been reported on Tuesday. Gujarat had the third highest number of coronavirus patients.

India has about 7.1 COVID-19 positive cases per lakh population as compared to the total confirmed cases in the world, which is approximately 60 cases per lakh population, said the health ministry. “Aggressive and early measures have shown encouraging results," health ministry said in a statement.

The country entered the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown this week. The Centre eased the lockdown norms to restart the economic activities. The states can now decide the green, orange and red zones following the health ministry guidelines.













