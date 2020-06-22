India redraws its rules to engage China on border

During the what the Indian Army described as a “violent face-off" in Galwan region of eastern Ladakh, Chinese troops attacked Indian soldiers with stones and clubs wrapped in barbed wire. The accounts of the brutal attack drew questions from various quarters as to why the Indian soldiers were “unarmed". Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar last week in a Twitter post said: “Let us get the facts straight. All troops on border duty always carry arms, especially when leaving post. Those at Galwan on 15 June did so. Long-standing practice (as per 1996 and 2005 agreements) not to use firearms during face-offs."