New Delhi: As the military standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) enters its fourth year, India is in no mood to acquiesce to China’s recent efforts to promote a narrative that the situation in the Ladakh sector is stable and moving toward “normalised management", people familiar with the matter said.

The border row in eastern Ladakh erupted into an open skirmish between troops of the two sides at Pangong Lake in early May 2020. A brutal clash at Galwan Valley the following month, which resulted in the death of 20 Indian and at least four Chinese soldiers, took bilateral ties to their lowest in six decades.

The resolution of outstanding problems along the LAC appears elusive, with the latest round of military talks between the two sides on 23 April yielding no outcome. The last breakthrough was in September 2022.

Amid the impasse, the Chinese side has sought to push a narrative that the situation in Ladakh sector is overall or generally stable and that the two countries should move toward normalisation. The latest Chinese leader to push this narrative was defence minister Gen Li Shangfu, who said at a meeting with his Indian counterpart last week that the border is “generally stable" and the two countries should “place the border issue in an appropriate position" and “promote the transition of the border situation to normalised management".

The people cited above said India-China relations cannot be normalised without peace and tranquillity on the LAC. In this context, they pointed to friction points such as Depsang and Demchok and external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s recent remarks that the situation on the LAC remains “very fragile" as there are points where troop deployments are “quite dangerous".

“The Chinese side has been putting out a narrative about moving towards normalisation on the border. That is not going to happen," one of the people cited above said.

The border talks have been deadlocked since the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) pulled back front-line troops from Patrolling Point-15 in September 2022. That disengagement (the fourth since the LAC row erupted in early May 2020) took place after the 16th round of talks between military commanders on 17 July, 2022.

Despite four rounds of disengagement at Galwan Valley, Pangong Lake, Gogra (PP-17A) and Hot Springs (PP-15), India and China still have more than 60,000 troops each and advanced weaponry deployed in the Ladakh sector.

Problems at Depsang in Daulet Beg Oldi sector and Charding Nullah Junction in Demchok sector are still on the negotiating table. At the 18th round of military talks on 23 April, the two sides only agreed on maintaining security and stability along the LAC and continuing dialogue through military and diplomatic channels to work out a mutually acceptable resolution of remaining issues.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh raised the LAC row with Li at their meeting on 27 April and stressed that the violation of border management agreements has eroded bilateral relations, and the development of ties is based on peace and tranquillity at the borders. Singh told Li all issues at the LAC need to be resolved in line with bilateral agreements and commitments.

Former Northern Army commander Lt Gen (retd) D.S. Hooda described Singh’s stand as the standard Indian position – that the standoff has impacted bilateral ties, which can only improve if the PLA disengages and pulls back additional forces.