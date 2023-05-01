India unmoved by China LAC narrative3 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:47 PM IST
The border row in eastern Ladakh erupted into an open skirmish between troops of the two sides at Pangong Lake in early May 2020.
New Delhi: As the military standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) enters its fourth year, India is in no mood to acquiesce to China’s recent efforts to promote a narrative that the situation in the Ladakh sector is stable and moving toward “normalised management", people familiar with the matter said.
