India unmoved by China LAC narrative

Amid the impasse, the Chinese side has sought to push a narrative that the situation in Ladakh sector is overall or generally stable and that the two countries should move toward normalisation. The latest Chinese leader to push this narrative was defence minister Gen Li Shangfu, who said at a meeting with his Indian counterpart last week that the border is “generally stable" and the two countries should “place the border issue in an appropriate position" and “promote the transition of the border situation to normalised management".