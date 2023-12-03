India refuses to sign COP28 Declaration on Climate and Health. Here's why
The COP28 Declaration emphasizes the need for substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and a holistic approach to addressing the health challenges posed by climate change.
India has refused to sign the COP28 Declaration on Climate and Health, reports PTI. The report also states the India cited the lack of practicality in curbing greenhouse gases use for cooling in the health sector, as the reason.
