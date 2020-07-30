India on Thursday called out China’s claims that the disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control border was complete in many areas, saying that the process was yet to be completed. This comes as the two sides are looking at holding senior military commander level talks to work out details of a pullout of troops along their border.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava told reporters during a weekly briefing that “There has been some progress made towards this objective but the disengagement process has as yet not been completed. The Senior Commanders of the two sides will be meeting in the near future to work out steps in this regard."

According to two people familiar with the matter, the two countries were still working on dates for a meeting between senior military commanders, which would be the fifth since tensions between the two countries rose following multiple intrusions by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army personnel along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Earlier this week, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the situation was easing when he was asked whether the border troops from India and China have completed the disengagement from Galwan, Gogra and Hot Springs areas in eastern Ladakh. And on Thursday, Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong speaking at a virtual session organized by the New Delhi based Institute of Chinese Studies think tank, said: “The border troops have disengaged in most localities and the temperature is coming down." He was referring to tensions exacerbated by a clash of Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan area on 15 June that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops.

In his remarks, Srivastava underlined that “The maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas is the basis of our bilateral relationship. Therefore, we expect that the Chinese side will sincerely work with us for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas at the earliest."

Speaking a little before Srivastava, Chinese ambassador Sun repeated his position put out in a video message earlier this month – that India and China should be partners than rivals, both countries needed peace rather than confrontation, New Delhi and Beijing needed to pursue “win win cooperation rather than a zero sum game," that the two sides needed to build trust rather than suspicion and that India-China relations should move forward rather than backward.

"Both sides should grasp the fundamental interest of the two countries and their peoples, stick to friendly cooperation and properly handle differences to bring the bilateral relations back to the normal track," Sun said.

China, he said, “is committed to peaceful development and is not a threat or strategic threat to India. To safeguard world peace and promote common development has always been the fundamental goal of Chinese diplomacy."

Sun also pointed out that in its long history, China had “never colonized" other countries. China would “follow the path of peaceful development and will never seek hegemony or expansion. It has been formally written into China's constitution and it is our basic national policy," the ambassador said. But China would take steps to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said, laying the blame for the Galwan Valley clash on India saying that it was Indian troops who transgressed into the Chinese side of the LAC.

Both sides had established formats for mutually engaging each other to resolve differences, Sun said adding that India and China should take advantage of these mechanisms and find a way to reduce suspicions and build trust.

Pointing to complementarities in the Indian and Chinese economies, Sun said the two were linked closely – a trend that would be difficult to reverse. This comes against the backdrop of India banning 59 Chinese mobile phone apps in June and another 47 variants earlier this week besides announcing measures to prevent Chinese investments in areas like roads and telecom. “Our economies are highly complementary, interwoven and interdependent. Forced decoupling is against the trend and will only lead to a ‘lose-lose’ outcome," he said.

When asked if India and China would exchange maps to arrive at an agreement on where exactly the LAC lay, Sun did not give a clear answer. “Before we solve this problem (border delineation), we need to maintain peace and tranquility along the border areas," he said. “It is necessary for us to follow the agreements and protocols that we have reached in the past and also sincerely implement those we have agreed in the agreements and protocol," he said.

On reports that India would change its “One China policy," Sun said Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet were entirely “China’s internal affairs" with a bearing on China’s sovereignty and security." While China did not interfere in another country's internal affairs, “it allows no external interference and never trades its core interests either," he added

