India refutes China claims that disengagement along LAC now completed

Earlier this week, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the situation was easing when he was asked whether the border troops from India and China have completed the disengagement from Galwan, Gogra and Hot Springs areas in eastern Ladakh. And on Thursday, Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong speaking at a virtual session organized by the New Delhi based Institute of Chinese Studies think tank, said: “The border troops have disengaged in most localities and the temperature is coming down." He was referring to tensions exacerbated by a clash of Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan area on 15 June that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops.