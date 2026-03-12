India refutes delay claims over Ayatollah Khamenei condolence book signing — ‘Ill-informed comments’

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified on the reports of a five-day delay in signing Ayatollah Khamenei's condolence book, saying the Indian government signed the condolence book the first day it was opened.

In a press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Let me clarify that the Foreign Secretary signed the condolence book at the Iranian Embassy on behalf of the Government of India on March 5, the first day it was opened."

Addressing rumours that India signed the book after a five-day delay, the MEA spokesperson said those making such claims should verify and update their information before commenting.

“Commentators should update themselves on important matters before speaking publicly, and such ill-informed comments should be avoided,” he said.

Former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in an Israel-US strike on February 28. Though India called for resolution of the West Asia crisis through dialogue and diplomacy, it chose not to react to Khamenei's killing.

However, on March 5, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian embassy in New Delhi and conveyed to the Iranian ambassador India's message of sympathy.

Vikram Misri visited the Iranian embassy and signed the condolence book on behalf of the government of India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also released photographs of the foreign secretary's conversation with Iranian envoy to India Mohammad Fathali.

Separately, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi. It is, however, not known what what transpired in the talks.

The visit came days after the reports surfaced that Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in the joint US-Israel attack. Iran retaliated with successive drone and missile attacks across several Arab nations as the war entered its 12th day today.

The foreign secretary's visit to the Iranian embassy assumed significance after several Opposition leaders criticised the Indian government of not reacting to his death.

Iran thanks India A few days later, the Embassy of Iran sent its sincere appreciation and gratitude to all those who visited the embassy to sign the condolence book.

In a statement, the Iranian embassy said, "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its sincere appreciation and gratitude to the great people of India, government officials, political parties, religious leaders, scholars, academics, and members of the media who visited the Embassy to sign the condolence book opened on the occasion of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, and expressed their sympathy with the people of Iran. Their valued presence and heartfelt expressions of solidarity are deeply appreciated."

