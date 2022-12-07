India registered more than 18 lakh EVs, 5,151 charging stations: Nitin Gadkari2 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 08:44 PM IST
Maximum number of electric vehicles has been registered in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Delhi and Maharashtra
Maximum number of electric vehicles has been registered in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Delhi and Maharashtra
Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister, claimed on Wednesday that there are more than 18 lakh electric vehicles registered in the nation, with Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra emerging as the top selling states for EVs.