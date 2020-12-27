India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,01,87,850 on Sunday with 18,732 fresh infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country's death toll due to coronavirus touched 1,47,622 after 279 people succumbed to the killer virus.

India has currently 2,78,690 active cases of coronavirus. The total discharged cases stood at 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research said 9,43,368 samples have been tested for coronavirus on Saturday. The total number of samples tested so far in India are 16,81,02,657.

Continuing with the trend of the last 30 days, the country has reported more daily recoveries than the daily new cases in a span of 24 hours.

How India's Covid task force is prepping to curb new UK virus

The country's national task force on Covid-19 held a meeting yesterday over the new coronavirus strain that was first discovered in the United Kingdom and discussed surveillance strategies to detect and curb the highly contagious infection.

Over 50 samples of UK returnees are currently being sequenced at six labs across India to find out if they have the mutant variant and district surveillance officers are identifying passengers who have arrived from the country in the last one month, as per reports.

India's task force also agreed on the need for routine genomic surveillance to track the mutant strain of Covid-19 and decided to ensure that apart from the UK returnees, samples of 5% of positive cases from all states and union territories will be sent for genome sequencing.

Saturday's meeting was led by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and and Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of the ICMR and had members from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as well as senior health Ministry officials.

Amid the new virus scare, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the Covid-19 crisis will not be the last pandemic, and attempts to improve human health are "doomed" without tackling climate change and animal welfare.

