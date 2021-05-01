India registers 401,993 new covid-19 cases

The second wave of covid-19 pandemic continues to rage across the country, with 401,993 new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

According to data provided by the ministry of health and family welfare, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar accounted for 73.71% of the new cases.

Of the 3,523 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra registered 828 fatalities, followed by Delhi (75 deaths). India has a total active caseload of 3.2 million.

“The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.11%," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

With India facing a massive surge in covid cases in the second wave, the Union government has been facing increasing criticism over its mishandling of the second wave, including from the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to rethink its handling of the national health emergency, urging the government to rehaul the vaccination programme, augment oxygen supply and allow third parties to make patented drugs to boost supply.

This comes against the backdrop of oxygen supply running low at many hospitals and the severe second wave exposing India’s creaking healthcare system, with acute shortages of oxygen, vaccines, testing kits, hospital beds, and intensive care units (ICUs).

There is also a shortage of vaccines with delays reported by states such as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, which have said they will be unable to start vaccination due to a shortage of doses.

“As part of the countrywide covid-19 vaccination drive, the cumulative number of covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 154,989,635. More than 2.7 million vaccine doses were in the last 24 hours," the ministry of health and family welfare said in another statement.

The criticism also stems from super spreader events, such as political rallies and the Kumbh Mela, which are now spreading covid infections to India’s villages.

