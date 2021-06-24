Since the onset of the second wave about three months ago, one or more of the 10 states leading in new cases had been reporting an increase in weekly deaths. Last week was the first time that all 10 states reported a decline in weekly deaths. On 23 June, the seven-day average of all-India reported deaths was 1,440. This is down 68% from the peak of 4,529 on 18 May. A week ago, this number was 2,329.

At the same time, several news reports point to a massive under-count of covid-19 deaths by state administrations. These reports use civil registration data on deaths to compute the variance between the number of deaths in covid months and in the corresponding pre-covid period. The difference is ‘excess deaths’— much of which is likely because of covid-19 but not recognized as such by the local administration. For eight states for which such an exercise was done, the cumulative ‘excess deaths’ are 10.5 times the reported covid-19 deaths.

This acquires additional significance as the country’s highest court is hearing a petition that wants the government to pay ₹4 lakh to families of those who died due to covid-19. The Centre has replied that neither it nor the states have the funds to do so ( ₹15,680 crore for the reported 392,014 deaths). If the court directs such a payment, it would nudge families to pursue correction in official records. This would reveal covid-19 death numbers that are closer to the real toll, while complicating the government’s fiscal math.

Declining Trend

Cumulative reported cases have now crossed 30 million. The latest 10 million cases took just 51 days, or an average of about 192,000 cases per day. The previous fastest 10 million was 82 days in the US. For now, India seems to be recovering from the second wave, though there are early signs of cases increasing in select districts in Maharashtra and Kerala. Daily cases are around 54,000. This week, new cases declined 26% over last week.

Further, all 30 districts that showed an increase in cases last week reported a decline this week. Most were in the north-east, where cases started rising in early-June. For instance, new cases in West Kameng in Arunachal Pradesh fell from 787 last week to 148 this week. Some districts reported lower numbers, but still showed a high caseload. These included Sivasagar in Assam, Dhalai in Tripura and Lawngtai in Mizoram. Thiruvananthapuram replaced Coimbatore as the district with the maximum new cases, and was the only district to report more than 10,000 cases in the past week.

Changing Gears

Meanwhile, the pace of covid-19 vaccination has increased. On Monday, when India extended free vaccines to everyone, India delivered 8.73 million doses, the most in a single day. The spike was partly due to some states going slow in the run-up to the transition. On Tuesday, vaccinations fell to 5.9 million. Still, India has moved to a higher trajectory. In the past two weeks, the average is 4.7 million doses per day, a level last hit in early-March.

Following an increase in supply, all states have picked up pace in the past two weeks. Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi and Kerala still lead states on per capita vaccine coverage. But laggards such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand have also picked up pace. In the past week, for instance, Bihar’s coverage has increased from 101 doses per 1,000 people to 120.

Chinese Gains

Among the 10 most-populous countries, the US leads in covid-19 vaccine coverage. The world’s-largest economy has already given a total of 95 vaccine doses per 100 population. China, the second-largest economy, increased its vaccine coverage from 56.2 doses per 100 population last week to 74.5 vaccines per 100 population this week, according to Our World in Data. It has now given more doses than Europe, North America and South America combined. However, only about 15% of its population is fully vaccinated.

Last week, India registered 12% growth in coverage. It climbed a spot to fourth in growth. At its current pace of 4.7 million doses a day, India will take a little more than 4 months to hit 920 million doses, the equivalent of its population above 18 years. India needs to hit that target earlier to evade a projected third wave.

