India registers lowest single-day covid-19 infections in four months

With 30,548 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases have surged to 88,45,127, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Monday. This is the lowest increase in daily covid-19 cases in last four months.

With 435 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,30,070.

The number of total active cases stands at 4,65,478 after a decrease of 13,738 in the last 24 hours while the total discharged cases stand at 82,49,579 with 43,851 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,56,98,525 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 15, of these 8,61,706 samples were tested yesterday.

Kerala recorded 4,581 new COVID-19 cases, which is the maximum cases recorded by any state in the country on Sunday. Active cases in the state stand at 74,802, while a total of 4,48,207 people have recovered from the virus so far.

New positive cases saw a steep decline in Delhi on Sunday with the national capital reporting 3,235 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Currently, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 4,85,405 including 39,990 active cases, 4,37,801 recoveries, and 7,614 deaths.

Maharashtra had descended the new COVID-19 cases tally a few days back, reported 2,544 new Coronavirus cases, 3,065 recoveries, and 60 deaths today. There are 84,918 active cases in the State and 16,15,379 patients have recovered so far. The death toll is at 45,974.

As many as 1,565 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the active cases in the state to 27,146. With the addition of new cases, total cases in the state rose to 8,61,647, including 8,22,953 discharges and 11,529 deaths.