The report also cited SEA that in March-April for a brief period, palm oil was as expensive as soft oils. Its availability was further affected in May-June by Indonesia's decision to ban exports. As expected, India's palm oil buying plunged and the import of soft oil rose. Thereby, there was a drop in palm oil import at 79.15 lakh tonnes during the 2021-22 oil year --- as against 83.21 lakh tonnes in the previous year, on the other hand, soft oil imports increased to 61.15 lakh tonnes this year --- compared to 48.12 lakh tonnes in the previous year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}