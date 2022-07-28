According to the Union Minister Jitendra Singh, "new innovative solutions are expected from the biotech Industry, research institutes, and growing biotech startup ecosystem." This development comes in the wake of the government announcing earlier this month that the bioeconomy will be key to India's future economy over the next 25 years. The Union Minister urged all the stakeholders of the biotech sector, particularly industry, startup ecosystem, investors, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, and enablers like DBT, BIRAC to collectively work to achieve the ambitious target.