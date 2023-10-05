India seeks parity in diplomatic presence with Canada, asks for reduction in diplomats.

India's Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday has once again called for a reduction in Canadian diploamts in India citing their continued "interference" in New Delhi's "internal matters".

"Given the much higher presence of diplomats or diplomatic presence here...and their continued interference in our internal matters, we have sought parity in our respective diplomatic presence. Discussions are ongoing on the modalities of achieving this",MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said while addressing the press briefing.

"Given that Canadian diplomatic presence is higher, we would assume that there would be a reduction," he added.

Also Read: Indians seeking Canada visa may soon face delays as diplomats are asked to leave On being asked if the reduction in the number of Canadian diplomats could see a decrease in the number of visas issued by the Canadian High Commission in India, Bagchi said, "It's up to the Canadian side, who they choose to staff the High Commission with...our concerns are related to ensuring parity in diplomatic presence".

He further added that India's primary focus is on two things; having an atmosphere in Canada, where Indian diplomats can work properly and in achieving parity in terms of diplomatic strength.

Two weeks ago, New Delhi asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in India.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

India rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

The Financial Times reported earlier this week that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government told Canada it must repatriate 41 diplomats — out of 62 currently in India — by Oct. 10. The Canadian government has an embassy in New Delhi and consulates in Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Mumbai.

Ties between the nations fell to their lowest point in decades after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

*With Agency Inputs

