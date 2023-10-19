India reiterates opposition to China’s BRI, supports programmes in Maldives
Responding to several questions on the Belt and Road Forum hosted by China and Mohamed Muizzu’s comments endorsing the BRI, MEA's spokesperson said that India’s position on BRI, including the programme’s 'lack of respect for our sovereignty and territorial integrity are well known and consistent'.
Reiterated its opposition to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), India on 19 October highlighted the role of Beijing’s flagship infrastructure programme in the development of participating countries against the backdrop of Maldives’ president-elect Mohamed Muizzu, reported Hindustan Times.