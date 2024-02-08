 'It is Canada interfering in our internal affairs': Centre on Ottawa's allegations of Indian 'interference' | Mint
'It is Canada interfering in our internal affairs': Centre on Ottawa's allegations of Indian 'interference'
'It is Canada interfering in our internal affairs': Centre on Ottawa's allegations of Indian 'interference'

India accuses Canada of ‘interference’ in internal matters, rejects Canada's claim

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, " We have seen media reports, Canadian Commission inquiring into foreign interferences...we strongly reject such baseless allegations of Indian interference in Canadian elections, it is not govt of India's policy to interfere in the democratic process of other countries, in fact, quite on the reverse it is Canada, who has been interfering in our internal affairs. We have been raising this issue regularly with them, we continue to call on Canada to take effective measures to address our core concerns"

Published: 08 Feb 2024, 04:34 PM IST
