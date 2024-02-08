Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  'It is Canada interfering in our internal affairs': Centre on Ottawa's allegations of Indian 'interference'
BREAKING NEWS

'It is Canada interfering in our internal affairs': Centre on Ottawa's allegations of Indian 'interference'

Livemint

  • India accuses Canada of ‘interference’ in internal matters, rejects Canada's claim

Mint Image

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, " We have seen media reports, Canadian Commission inquiring into foreign interferences...we strongly reject such baseless allegations of Indian interference in Canadian elections, it is not govt of India's policy to interfere in the democratic process of other countries, in fact, quite on the reverse it is Canada, who has been interfering in our internal affairs. We have been raising this issue regularly with them, we continue to call on Canada to take effective measures to address our core concerns"

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.