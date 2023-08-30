India rejects China claims in new “standard map”1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 09:23 AM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs rejected territorial claims made by China in its 2023 “standard map", which was released on Monday. The map showed Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, which India claims as part of its territory, as part of China. China claims the former as “South Tibet" while it gained control over Aksai Chin during the 1962 India-China war.