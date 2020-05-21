Subscribe
India rejects China's allegations that Indian troops trespassed across the LAC
India rejects China's allegations that Indian troops trespassed across the LAC

1 min read . 07:16 PM IST PTI

  • The LAC is the de-facto border between the two countries

NEW DELHI : India on Thursday rejected China's allegations that Indian troops crossed over to the Chinese side of the frontier in Ladakh and Sikkim, asserting that New Delhi has been taking responsible approach towards border management.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said it was the Chinese side that recently undertakook activities hindering India’s normal patrols in the areas.

"Any suggestion that Indian troops had undertaken activity across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector or the Sikkim sector is not accurate," Srivastava said.

"Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas and abide by it scrupulously. All Indian activities are entirely on the Indian side of the LAC," he said.

The LAC is the de-facto border between the two countries.

"In fact, it is the Chinese side that has recently undertaken activity hindering India's normal patrolling patterns. Indian side has always taken a very responsible approach towards border management. At the same time, we are deeply committed to ensuring India's sovereignty and security," he said.

