India rejects claims of visa ban on six Bangladeshi student leaders, calls it fake news: Report

Bangladeshi reports claiming India imposed a visa ban on six student leaders are fake news, according to a news agency report citing official sources in New Delhi.

PTI
Published2 Sep 2024, 07:39 AM IST
India has called the media reports claiming visa ban on six student Bangladeshi student leaders as ’fake news’(AFP)

Reports in a section of Bangladeshi media claiming India has imposed a visa ban on six Bangladeshi student leaders are "fake news", officials sources said on Sunday.

The reports have also claimed that the "action" was taken against them for whipping up "anti-India" sentiments.

'Indian visa ban on six student leaders', reads a headline in a September 1 report of a Bengali language Bangladeshi media outlet, and it also mentions the names of six student leaders.

Official sources in New Delhi, however, trashed these reports as "fake news".

A student-led resistance in Bangladesh that began in July eventually engulfed the entire country leading to the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government and her fleeing to India on August 5.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 07:39 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia rejects claims of visa ban on six Bangladeshi student leaders, calls it fake news: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,261.000.00
      Chennai
      73,325.000.00
      Delhi
      73,901.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,901.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue