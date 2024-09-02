India rejects claims of visa ban on six Bangladeshi student leaders, calls it fake news: Report

Reports in a section of Bangladeshi media claiming India has imposed a visa ban on six Bangladeshi student leaders are "fake news", officials sources said on Sunday.

The reports have also claimed that the "action" was taken against them for whipping up "anti-India" sentiments.

'Indian visa ban on six student leaders', reads a headline in a September 1 report of a Bengali language Bangladeshi media outlet, and it also mentions the names of six student leaders.

Official sources in New Delhi, however, trashed these reports as "fake news".