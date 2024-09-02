Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  India rejects claims of visa ban on six Bangladeshi student leaders, calls it fake news: Report

India rejects claims of visa ban on six Bangladeshi student leaders, calls it fake news: Report

PTI

Bangladeshi reports claiming India imposed a visa ban on six student leaders are fake news, according to a news agency report citing official sources in New Delhi.

India has called the media reports claiming visa ban on six student Bangladeshi student leaders as 'fake news'

Reports in a section of Bangladeshi media claiming India has imposed a visa ban on six Bangladeshi student leaders are "fake news", officials sources said on Sunday.

The reports have also claimed that the "action" was taken against them for whipping up "anti-India" sentiments.

'Indian visa ban on six student leaders', reads a headline in a September 1 report of a Bengali language Bangladeshi media outlet, and it also mentions the names of six student leaders.

Official sources in New Delhi, however, trashed these reports as "fake news".

A student-led resistance in Bangladesh that began in July eventually engulfed the entire country leading to the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government and her fleeing to India on August 5.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

