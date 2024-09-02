Bangladeshi reports claiming India imposed a visa ban on six student leaders are fake news, according to a news agency report citing official sources in New Delhi.

The reports have also claimed that the "action" was taken against them for whipping up "anti-India" sentiments.

'Indian visa ban on six student leaders', reads a headline in a September 1 report of a Bengali language Bangladeshi media outlet, and it also mentions the names of six student leaders.

Official sources in New Delhi, however, trashed these reports as "fake news".

A student-led resistance in Bangladesh that began in July eventually engulfed the entire country leading to the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government and her fleeing to India on August 5.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.