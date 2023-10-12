India rejects Global Hunger Index ranking, says doesn't reflect true position
The Indian government Thursday rejected the 2023 Global Hunger Index data in which India ranked 111th, calling it a flawed measure of ‘hunger’ that does not reflect the country's true position
The Indian government Thursday rejected the 2023 Global Hunger Index data in which India ranked 111th out of 125 countries, calling it a flawed measure of "hunger" that does not reflect the country's true position, reported PTI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message